    Tata Power awards contracts worth Rs 11,481 crore to local suppliers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    Bhubaneswar: Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms have awarded contracts worth Rs 11,481 crore to local contractors and suppliers, an official said.

    The joint ventures between Tata Power and the Odisha government, placed orders worth Rs 8,690 crore with local MSMEs and Rs 2,791 crore to non-MSMEs by the Discoms over the past three years since taking over the state's power distribution operations.

    These contracts, spread across two major categories like materials and services, have been awarded to local contractors and suppliers. Odisha discoms – TP Central, TP Southern, TP Northern, and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited have forged agreements with 6,645 local vendors and suppliers, the official said.

    The company in a statement said that these collaborative partnerships serve as the backbone for day-to-day operations and services, with a special emphasis on encouraging local vendors to employ residents from the nearby regions. Within the service sector, covering meter reading, billing, network maintenance and others, the discoms have awarded contracts to 4,347 vendors with a total value of Rs 7,560 crore. Similarly, in the materials supply category, including distribution transformers, cables, poles and others, the discoms have assigned 2,298 contracts valued at Rs 3,921 crore for its operations.

    Contracts in the materials domain encompass essential components like distribution transformers, cables, poles, LT and HT hardware, laptops, and desktops.

    In the service domain, contracts cover a wide range of activities, including meter installation, billing, collection, call centre operations, meter reading, and administrative roles such as housekeeping and catering.

    “This initiative not only aligns with Make in Odisha vision but also plays a pivotal role in driving Odisha's economic progress. It has transformed the landscape, significantly contributing to the economic prosperity of local communities,” the company said.

     

     

     

