CollegeDekho wins ‘Best Enrollment and Admissions Mgmt Solutions of the Year’ award

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: CollegeDekho, India’s largest higher education services ecosystem has won the award for the ‘Best Enrollment & Admissions Management Solutions of the Year’ at the recently concluded Education Innovation Summit & Awards 2023, held in Bengaluru. After their win in the last year’s edition of the same awards in 2022, CollegeDekho’s positive impact on the higher education ecosystem and value proposition proved critical in ensuring this victory for a second consecutive time. Since 2015, CollegeDekho has guided over 85 lakh students while successfully ensuring 1.3 lakh admissions, across all its platforms. They began with a vision to create a globally trusted student guidance ecosystem. On receiving the award for the category of ‘Best Enrollment & Admissions Management Solutions of the Year’, Ruchir Arora, CEO & Co-Founder, CollegeDekho, expressed his excitement and said, “We are delighted to receive this title twice in a row, which is a testimony of our hard work and goal-oriented vision to create a globally trusted student guidance ecosystem. This motivates us to continue our mission of guiding students from across the country on various higher education related choices that not only open avenues for their employability but also match their interest and capability.”