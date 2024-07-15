back to top
    CM Sukhu Announces Rs. 33.75 Crore Tourism Complex for Bilaspur District

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently announced plans for an ambitious new development project in Bilaspur district. He laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the- tourism complex that is expected to boost the local economy and attract more visitors to the region.

    Located in Auhar, the complex will be built at a cost of Rs. 33.75 crore. It aims to offer modern amenities for travelers in a scenic setting. The first phase involves construction of a hotel bloc with various facilities like a reception area, restaurant, conference rooms and banquet halls that can accommodate large gatherings. Special attention has been given to incorporating luxury features and conveniences.

    Sukhu stated the complex will be a model for high quality tourism infrastructure. Its quality design and services are intended to improve the visitor experience. In the next phase costing Rs. 150 crore, additional attractions like an amusement park and food plaza will link both sides of the complex for enhanced usability.

    The Chief Minister believes such projects can boost Pradesh as a premier tourist destination. They create and business prospects by fostering tourism growth, a key revenue source for the state. Local communities will directly benefit from the complex operation and visiting tourists it attracts.

    Construction is slated for completion within two years. Once finished, the Bilaspur tourism complex aims to set a new benchmark for facilities available to travelers exploring this picturesque region. The investment underscores the government's commitment to developing the tourism potential of Himachal and enriching lives across its diverse communities.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

