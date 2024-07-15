CM Sukhu Announces Rs. 33.75 Crore Tourism Complex for Bilaspur District

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently announced plans for an ambitious new tourism development project in Bilaspur district. He laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art tourism complex that is expected to boost the local economy and attract more visitors to the region.

Located in Auhar, the complex will be built at a cost of Rs. 33.75 crore. It aims to offer modern amenities for travelers in a scenic setting. The first phase involves construction of a hotel bloc with various facilities like a reception area, restaurant, conference rooms and banquet halls that can accommodate large gatherings. Special attention has been given to incorporating luxury features and conveniences.

Sukhu stated the complex will be a model for high quality tourism infrastructure. Its quality design and services are intended to improve the visitor experience. In the next phase costing Rs. 150 crore, additional attractions like an amusement park and food plaza will link both sides of the complex for enhanced usability.

The Chief Minister believes such projects can boost Himachal Pradesh as a premier tourist destination. They create jobs and business prospects by fostering tourism growth, a key revenue source for the state. Local communities will directly benefit from the complex operation and visiting tourists it attracts.

Construction is slated for completion within two years. Once finished, the Bilaspur tourism complex aims to set a new benchmark for facilities available to travelers exploring this picturesque region. The investment underscores the government's commitment to developing the tourism potential of Himachal and enriching lives across its diverse communities.