back to top
Search
    IndiaCM Kejriwal’s direction for Atishi to hoist national flag invalid: GAD
    India

    CM Kejriwal’s direction for Atishi to hoist national flag invalid: GAD

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Amid uncertainty over who will hoist the flag during the official Delhi Government function on Independence Day, the General Administration Department (GAD) here said Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case, cannot authorise minister Atishi to do so on his behalf.

    GAD Minister Gopal Rai Monday directed the department to make arrangements for Atishi to unfurl the flag as the Chief Minister “desires”. Responding to the minister's communication, GAD additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the CM's direction is “legally invalid and cannot be acted upon”.

    The GAD officer has also said the Chief Minister's communication to Lt Governor V K Saxena on August 6 in this regard was “not permissible” according to the prison rules.

    Chaudhary said preparations for the Independence Day function of the Delhi government was underway at its regular Chhatrasal Stadium venue. As the CM in judicial custody and not available to hoist the flag, the matter has been communicated to the “higher authority” and a directed is awaited, Chaudhary said.

    Rai had issued his directions to the GAD on Monday after a meeting with Kejriwal in the jail.

    In a to the LG last week, Kejriwal said Cabinet Minister Atishi would hoist the national flag in his place during the Delhi Government's Independence Day programme.

    The LG office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the Chief Minister.

    Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena was “an abuse of privileges” granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules and, therefore, it was not not sent to the addressee.

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Jagdambika Pal To Head Joint Panel On Waqf Bill
    Next article
    Cong Holds Meeting Of State Chiefs, General Secretaries Ahead Of Key State Polls
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Hindenburg: Cong Announces Nationwide Protest On Aug 22 For SEBI Chief Resignation, JPC Probe

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Amid the raging row over the Hindenburg...

    Cong Holds Meeting Of State Chiefs, General Secretaries Ahead Of Key State Polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday held...

    Jagdambika Pal To Head Joint Panel On Waqf Bill

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Senior BJP Lok Sabha member Jagdambika Pal...

    BJP office-bearers to meet on Aug 17 as party readies to launch membership drive

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: The BJP’s national office-bearers are expected to...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Delicate’ Development

    GUILTY ON SEARCH: ANTITRUST VERDICT IN GOOGLE’S CASE

    Revamping the English literature curriculum