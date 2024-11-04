Clearmedi Bahra Multispeciality Hospital starts its operations

NL Corresspondent

Mohali: Clearmedi Bahra Multispeciality Hospital, Kharar in Mohali on Monday announced the start of its operations. Punjab Health Secretary, Kumar Rahul inaugurated the hospital in the presence of Cdr Navneet Bali, CEO, ClearMedi Healthcare and Vivan Singh Gill, Cluster Head and Facility Director of the hospital.

Speaking during the occasion, Kumar Rahul quotes” It is an immense privilege to inaugurate this remarkable facility. This hospital embodies high hopes to stand with our commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that high-quality, compassionate care is available to all. From cutting-edge medical technology to the focus on patient-centred care, every aspect of this hospital has been thoughtfully designed to serve the diverse needs of our community. I applaud the vision and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this project to life, and I am confident that this facility will set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence, benefiting countless individuals and families across the region.”

Speaking during the occasion, Cdr Navneet Bali said, “Today marks a monumental step in our vision to transform healthcare access and quality in this region. This dream hospital project in Kharar (Mohali) is a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and compassionate care,”

Designed with the community in mind, it combines advanced technology with patient-centred architecture to provide an unparalleled healthcare experience, he informed.

We are here not only to treat illnesses but to elevate well-being, to inspire hope, and to be a trusted partner in health. Together with our dedicated team, we aim to set new standards in healthcare, making this facility a centre of healing, learning, and growth for years to come, added Cdr Navneet Bali.

Vivan Singh Gill, Cluster Head and Facility Director, Clearmedi Bahra Multispeciality Hospital, Mohali said, “We are thrilled to open this state-of-the-art facility here in Mohali which is dedicated to providing world-class healthcare services to the community.

“Our mission is to offer comprehensive and compassionate care to all, equipped with the latest technology and an exceptional team of medical professionals. We are committed to elevating the standard of healthcare and making high-quality medical care accessible and affordable. This hospital is not just a facility but a beacon of health, hope, and healing for the entire community.”

Meanwhile ClearMedi Healthcare is a Morgan Stanly USA, invested company.

Cdr Navneet Bali joined the organisation in Sept 2023, after which the group has expanded from 250 to 1000 beds in a span of 1 year. ClearMedi healthcare has its presence in Mysore, Nanded region of Maharashtra, Gwalior, Noida and now a hospital in Kharar, Mohali

ClearMedi aims at “Everyone, everywhere, equally” by which we mean that no patient will be turned back from the doors of any ClearMedi hospitals.

ClearMedi Bahra will assure best-in-class infrastructure, top quality service excellence, and a most talented clinical team ready to service the population of Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, J&K, Delhi.

The hospital provides clinical expertise in Oncology, Internal Medicine, Nephrology, Critical care, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology, ENT, paediatrics and neonatology, gynaecology, Orthopedics and Joint Replacement and 24*7 Emergency and trauma care

ClearMediBhara is on its way to become the finest oncology, stroke and trauma centre for the masses.