BSF solider found hanged in rented accommodation at Paloura

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: A Border Security Force soldier was found dead on Monday under suspicious circumstances at his rented accommodation, officials said. Nitish Kumar (33 years), a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his room at the Paloura locality in the outskirts of the city, they said. The officials said Kumar, posted at the Jammu headquarters of the BSF, was putting up at the private accommodation, along with his wife and their minor child. On getting information, a police team reached the spot and after preliminary investigation, shifted the body to the Government Medical College hospital for post-mortem examination to to ascertain the cause of his death.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the jawan hanged himself, the officials said.