back to top
Search
Life StyleCertain foods may boost libido but experts say balanced lifestyle is key
Life Style

Certain foods may boost libido but experts say balanced lifestyle is key

By: Northlines

Date:

A recent social media post by a fertility specialist highlighting certain foods that could improve one's sex drive has sparked interest. Dr. Varun Shah noted foods like beetroot, watermelon, leafy greens, nuts and seeds, and pomegranate may help boost sexual vitality. However, are these claims backed by solid research? We investigate.

Many of these foods are packed with nutrients that could support overall well-being. Beetroot contains nitric oxide known to improve blood flow. Leafy greens like spinach are rich in vitamins and minerals like potassium that aid digestion. Nuts and seeds deliver protein, healthy fats and fibers, keeping one fuller for long.

A certified dietician was quoted advising people to incorporate these foods as part of a balanced diet. While nutrients in these foods are deemed beneficial for the body, there is no definitive research directly linking them to sexual performance or libido. Diet alone may not effectively address intimacy issues without assessing underlying conditions, according to the expert.

Wholesome lifestyle changes including balanced meals, sufficient physical activity, adequate sleep, mental well-being and social support play a larger role in sexual vitality than specific foods. Before relying on food hacks, it is wise to consult medical professionals in case of any sexual concerns. A healthy, stress-free lifestyle supporting overall wellness seems a more sensible approach than expecting miracles from any single food.

Previous article
Why Your iPhone May Stop Charging At 80%
Next article
Committee Reconstituted For J&K Electric Vehicle Policy
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

The refreshing and potential health benefits of drinking water from earthen matkas

Northlines Northlines -
Earthen Pot Water: A Refreshing Summer Drink with Hidden...

India health body proposes tighter sugar limits in packaged foods

Northlines Northlines -
India's health body proposes stricter sugar limits in packaged...

How Much Fish Oil is Safe? Latest Research on Supplement Dosage and Heart Health

Northlines Northlines -
Fish Oil Supplements: How Much is Too Much? New research...

How Rising Nighttime Temperatures Worsen India’s Deadly Heatwaves

Northlines Northlines -
"The Hidden Dangers of Rising Nighttime Temperatures in India's...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rishabh Pant comments on potential of USA Cricket World Cup to...

Police Attach GPS Tracking Device To Two Terror Associates In J&K’s...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress ‘strangled’ Constitution during Emergency: PM...