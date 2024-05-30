Certain foods may boost libido but experts say balanced lifestyle is key

A recent social media post by a fertility specialist highlighting certain foods that could improve one's sex drive has sparked interest. Dr. Varun Shah noted foods like beetroot, watermelon, leafy greens, nuts and seeds, and pomegranate may help boost sexual vitality. However, are these claims backed by solid research? We investigate.

Many of these foods are packed with nutrients that could support overall well-being. Beetroot contains nitric oxide known to improve blood flow. Leafy greens like spinach are rich in vitamins and minerals like potassium that aid digestion. Nuts and seeds deliver protein, healthy fats and fibers, keeping one fuller for long.

A certified dietician was quoted advising people to incorporate these foods as part of a balanced diet. While nutrients in these foods are deemed beneficial for the body, there is no definitive research directly linking them to sexual performance or libido. Diet alone may not effectively address intimacy issues without assessing underlying conditions, according to the expert.

Wholesome lifestyle changes including balanced meals, sufficient physical activity, adequate sleep, mental well-being and social support play a larger role in sexual vitality than specific foods. Before relying on food hacks, it is wise to consult medical professionals in case of any sexual concerns. A healthy, stress-free lifestyle supporting overall wellness seems a more sensible approach than expecting miracles from any single food.