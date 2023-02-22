CEO Jammu felicitates Silver winning Handball team

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 22: Since majority of the women’s Silver winning team in the 5th National Masters Games serves with the Department of Education, those proud medallists today called on the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu.

Both CEO Jammu, Suraj Singh Rathore and Deputy CEO Jammu, Ashok Raina were all praise for the women team for their spirit of sports and felicitated each them for bringing laurels to the department.

During interaction with the medal winner women, the CEO termed the achievement something exemplary and expect other champions of the past, who serves with the Department to return to the play fields so as to keep on winning thus encouraging the youngsters.

Important to mention here that the event was organised by the Masters Games Federation (MGF) at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, recently. J&K fielded both men and women Handball teams in this competition and returned with medals. The J&K men team bagged Gold in the same event.

Medal Winners: Anju Sharma (GGHS Paloura), Sonia Jain (GMS Sarwal), Sonika Bhandari (GPS Chak Rakhwalan), Mamta Bajaj (GMS New PLT-1), Jyoti Sharma (GGHS Bakshi Nagar), Arti Thakur (GMS Old Janipur), Shvaita (HSS Nowabad), Kussam Sharma (BMS Gazipur Kullian), Geetanjali Aggarwal (GHS City Chowk).

Meanwhile, Kapil Sagotra of the Department of Education, who was part of the men Gold winning team also called on the CEO. Kapil is presently posted at GGHS Canal Road.