Centre, Lieutenant Governor prevented launch of doorstep ration scheme: Atishi

New Delhi: The BJP-led Central Government, according to Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, is apprehensive of the success of the people-centric schemes implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi and consistently attempts to hinder their implementation. Atishi made this statement on Sunday.

The AAP government in Punjab introduced the “Ghar Ghar Ration” scheme in the state. The scheme aims to ensure home delivery of rations to the beneficiaries. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM, launched the scheme on Saturday.

Targeting the BJP, Atishi stated that it is the Central Government and Lieutenant Governor who are preventing the launch of this scheme for the people of Delhi. She added that people in Punjab with ration cards would no longer have to stand in long queues.



Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, “Every ration card holder faces many difficulties in procuring 4 kg wheat, 1 kg atta and 1 kg sugar allocated to them each month. When they go to collect their ration, the shop is often found closed, or there is a long queue outside. Even when they reach the shop, the shopkeeper misbehaves or claims the ration to be out of stock. It is common for ration card holders to receive incomplete rations.”

She said, “We have all seen that when someone raises their voice against ration shop malpractices, they are attacked, and goons are unleashed upon them. Ration shops operate like mafias. To eliminate this dictatorship of ration shopkeepers, when the AAP government was formed in Delhi, we launched the scheme for home delivery of ration.”



Atishi said the ‘Ghar Ghar Ration' scheme is akin to popular home delivery apps like Amazon, Flipkart and Swiggy, providing a dignified and convenient way for people with ration cards to receive their complete ration at their doorstep.

However, the AAP leader stated, “The Central Government is never able to bear the success of any scheme by the Delhi government. This scheme was launched by the Kejriwal government in 2018 and notified in 2021. However, the Central Government and Delhi L-G ensured that this scheme never came into practice. Despite our hard work and efforts, people are still forced to queue up outside ration shops and endure the misbehaviour of the shopkeepers.”



Atishi emphasised, “Since there is no interference from the Centre in Punjab, people there will now benefit from this scheme. Today, I want to appeal to the people of Delhi that if they want a scheme like ‘Ghar Ghar Ration' implemented in Delhi from next month, they must vote for the AAP. The Centre must listen to the voice of the people of Delhi so that more such schemes can be implemented in the city, allowing the AAP to fight for their right to food.”