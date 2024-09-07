Centre amends Transfer Guidelines for IFS Officers in AGMUT

Jammu Tawi, Sept 6: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued an amendment to the guidelines for the transfer and posting of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in the Joint AGMUT Cadre. Effective immediately, the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been categorized as ‘Hard Areas' (Category B) due to the merger of the J&K Cadre into the AGMUT Cadre.