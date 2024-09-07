back to top
Search
    JammuCentre amends Transfer Guidelines for IFS Officers in AGMUT
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Centre amends Transfer Guidelines for IFS Officers in AGMUT

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sept 6: The Ministry of , Forest and Climate Change has issued an amendment to the guidelines for the transfer and posting of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in the Joint Cadre. Effective immediately, the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and have been categorized as ‘Hard Areas' (Category B) due to the merger of the J&K Cadre into the AGMUT Cadre.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Reddy pays obeisance at Bawe Mata temple
    Next article
    Sajad Lone to contest from 2 seats
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Exposed plans of New Delhi by choosing Budgam instead of Beerwah: Omar Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    ‘Delhi after me like anything, people from jails being...

    J&K Assembly Election: 175 MCC violations reported across J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    9 FIRs registered, 5 Govt employees suspended, inquiry initiated...

    No seriousness in NC-Cong alliance, lacks principals: Mehbooba

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 06 (KNO): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and...

    Shah to launch BJP’s Poll campaign today

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Sep 06: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Exposed plans of New Delhi by choosing Budgam instead of Beerwah:...

    J&K Assembly Election: 175 MCC violations reported across J&K

    No seriousness in NC-Cong alliance, lacks principals: Mehbooba