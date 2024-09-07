Reddy pays obeisance at Bawe Mata temple

Jammu Tawi, Sept 6: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the Bawe Wali Mata temple here on Friday and prayed for peace and development of the nation and Jammu and Kashmir, and incidence-free assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Reddy, who is the BJP election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, is camping in Jammu to oversee the preparations and campaigning of the party across the region.

“I paid obeisance at the temple of Mata Kali. We prayed for peace and continued development here. We also sought the blessings for Modi ji to lead our country to new heights of glory,” Reddy said.

He expressed hope that with the blessings of Mata Rani, BJP will lead this development journey of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reddy said that Home Minister Amit Shah will release BJP's manifesto on Friday and launch the party's campaign from Jammu on Saturday.

The party's manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir will focus on improving conditions for women, youth, the needy, and farmers, he said.

He criticized the alliance between Congress and the National Conference, calling it an anti-development alliance and accused it of fostering militancy in the region.

“NC-Congress coalition is an anti-development alliance. It is an alliance of dynasties. It is an alliance of corruption. It is an alliance to promote terrorism”, he said.