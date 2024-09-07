back to top
    Sajad Lone to contest from 2 seats
    Sajad Lone to contest from 2 seats

    Srinagar, Sep 6: The Peoples Conference on Friday released a fourth list of seven more candidates for the third and last phase of Assembly polls in and , fielding Party President Sajad Lone from two constituencies of Handwara and Kupwara.

    The list was issued a day after the Election Commission issued a notification for the filing of nomination papers by the candidates for the third phase of the elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    As per the list Sajad Lone will contest from Handwara and Kupwara;  Imran Reza Ansari from Pattan; advocate  Bashir Ahmad Dar from Trehgam; Irfan Pandithpori from Langate; Dr Nasir Awan from Karnah and Mudasir Akbar Shah from Lolab.

    In the last Assembly election in 2014, 58 ?year-old separatist-turned-mainstream politician Lone won from Handwara and later became a minister during the PDP-BJP coalition government .  In the recently held polls he lost elections to jailed Independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh aka Engineer Rashid.

    The PC on Thursday released the party's manifesto pledging to fight for the Kashmir resolution, restoration of Article 370 and statehood while also promising a judicial commission to probe the alleged rigging of 1987 Assembly election.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

