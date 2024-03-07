Celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina shine at the Gucci event in Mumbai.

The Gucci event saw the top celebrities arrive in style, from Alia Bhatt, the brand's first Indian global ambassador, to Vedang Raina, the Gen Z heartthrob. Let's have a glimpse at their captivating ensembles.

Bollywood witnessed a night high on fashion on Tuesday as Gucci hosted a star-studded soiree in Mumbai to celebrate their Spring-Summer 2024 collection. The evening saw the top celebrities attend the event in style, from Alia Bhatt, the brand's first Indian global ambassador, to Vedang Raina, the Gen Z heartthrob.

Let's have a glimpse at their captivating ensembles.

Alia Bhatt channeled the boss babe avatar in an all-black ensemble, featuring an oversized pantsuit. She paired it with chunky golden jewellery and a black Gucci Jackie small shoulder bag. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lipstick and wavy hairdo complemented her look.

The newlywed, Rakul Preet Singh, also exuded sophistication and grace in a dazzling ensemble. She donned a white shirt, black high-waisted shorts, sheer tights, and a shimmering jacket. For accessories, she opted for a statement bag, earrings, and two-toned heels. Her nude makeup and sleek updo finished the look.

The rising star, Vedang Raina, who is soon to star alongside Alia in the movie Jigra, looked dapper in a crisp white shirt and black wide-legged trousers, paired with formal footwear. His crew cut and clean-shaven look rounded it off.