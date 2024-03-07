Search
Discover Sonam Kapoor’s traditional Ladakhi attire worn at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's outfit comprised a gown-like piece known as a Mogos.

As the pre-wedding festivities ofAnant Ambani and Radhika Merchantdrew to a close recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja embraced the theme of 's rich heritage by selecting a traditional Ladakhi ensemble. Her choice paid tribute to the region's unique textiles, and she turned to Namza Couture, a brand established in 2016 by Padma Yangchan and Jigmet Disket, renowned for its dedication to preserving Ladakhi textile traditions.

Sonam's outfitcomprised a gown-like piece known as a Mogos. This pistachio green brocade garment a gleaming zari border. Draped over her shoulders was a rani-pink shawl called a Bok, traditionally crafted from either goatskin or silk for warmth. Interestingly, the ensemble, crafted from silk by artisans in Benaras, incorporated elaborate phoenix embroidery, symbolising vitality and wisdom, alongside a crane motif, representing peace and prosperity.

According to professor Ambika Magotra, School of Fashion, University of Design (WUD), Sonipat, the formal costumes in are called phogos (for men) and mogos (for women).

