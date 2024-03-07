Discover Sonam Kapoor’s traditional Ladakhi attire worn at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's outfit comprised a gown-like piece known as a Mogos.

As the pre-wedding festivities ofAnant Ambani and Radhika Merchantdrew to a close recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja embraced the theme of India's rich heritage by selecting a traditional Ladakhi ensemble. Her choice paid tribute to the region's unique textiles, and she turned to Namza Couture, a brand established in 2016 by Padma Yangchan and Jigmet Disket, renowned for its dedication to preserving Ladakhi textile traditions.

Sonam's outfitcomprised a gown-like piece known as a Mogos. This pistachio green brocade garment featured a gleaming zari border. Draped over her shoulders was a rani-pink shawl called a Bok, traditionally crafted from either goatskin or silk for warmth. Interestingly, the ensemble, crafted from silk by artisans in Benaras, incorporated elaborate phoenix embroidery, symbolising vitality and wisdom, alongside a crane motif, representing peace and prosperity.