    Leh

    CEC launches Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 in Leh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    : The Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 was launched in , in a function held here today.

    Thar Roxx was launched by the Chairman/CEC,LAHDC, Leh, Tashi Gyalson in presence of Thiksay Councillor Stanzin Chosfail.

    Speaking on the occasion, CEC Gyalson congratulated Mentokling Mahindra for introducing this innovative vehicle, emphasizing the importance of supporting local products and indigenous initiatives.

    “The launch of the Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 showcases engineering excellence and reinforces the commitment to promoting local entrepreneurship,” he said.

    Gyalson also stressed the “vocal for local” initiative, highlighting the need to prioritize and support local industries, further noting the significant contribution by Mentokling Mahindra in generating employment opportunities for locals. He emphasized the importance of harnessing local resources and talent to strengthen the local . The event served as a platform to discuss the significance of supporting local industries, encouraging collaboration between businesses and the community.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    EY employee death fallout: Deloitte forms 3-member committee to review people practices
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

