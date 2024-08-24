back to top
    Caste census needed for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    PRAYAGRAJ (UP), Aug 24: Pressing the demand for a nationwide “caste census”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said 90 per cent people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step would be is necessary for them.
    Addressing the “Samvidhan Samman Sammelan” here, Gandhi said, “90 per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census.”
    “For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making,” the leader of opposition in the said.

