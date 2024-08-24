back to top
Search
    JammuJMC Commissioner tours old city; Says collective efforts for area's development
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    JMC Commissioner tours old city; Says collective efforts for area’s development

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 24: Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Dr. Devansh Yadav stressed the need for collective efforts of all the stakeholders for development of Jammu City, and said that collective efforts are imperative for harmonious development of an area.
    The Commissioner, who was on a day-long tour of the Jammu old city, on the eve of Janamashti, interacted with the representatives of Raghunath Market Association and said with the collective efforts of all the stakeholders we, can achieve the targeted results and it would also go a long way in benefitting all of us.

    The Commissioner said that on the eve of Janamashtmi, our only focus is to make functional the lights of the city to give the city an aesthetic look for which the electrical team of Jammu Municipal Corporation is on job.
    Discussing the issue with regards to sanitation and parking in the Raghunath market, he urged upon the users to pay the users' charges of sanitation and use the dedicated garbage vehicles for the home waste material. He also got the first-hand appraisal of the construction work of footpath, entry gate and boulevard, being carried out under Jammu Smart City Limited, in Raghunath Market and assured that it would be completed in a time bound manner.
    The Commissioner instructed the concerned to conduct anti-encroachment drives to clear footpaths of obstructions and remove unauthorized encroachments, ensuring hassle-free pedestrian movement and enhanced public accessibility.

    Among others, Joint Commissioner, and Sanitation, Abdul Sattar, Joint Commissioner (W) Firdous Ahmad Qazi, Deputy Commissioner (South), Lal Chand, Health Officer, Dr. Vinod Sharma, officers from Jammu Smart City Limited, Executive Engineers of various wing of JMC besides various other senior officers of JMC accompanied the Commissioner during the tour.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Judicial Academy hosts sensitisation program on POCSO and POSH Acts in Jammu
    Next article
    Caste census needed for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Criminal Detained Under PSA In J&K’s Samba

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 24: An alleged criminal was detained under...

    1 terrorist killed as encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 24: A terrorist was eliminated and warlike...

    Caste census needed for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    PRAYAGRAJ (UP), Aug 24: Pressing the demand for a...

    J&K Judicial Academy hosts sensitisation program on POCSO and POSH Acts in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 24: Under the leadership of Justice Tashi...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Criminal Detained Under PSA In J&K’s Samba

    1 terrorist killed as encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s...

    Caste census needed for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul...