JMC Commissioner tours old city; Says collective efforts for area’s development

Jammu, Aug 24: Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Dr. Devansh Yadav stressed the need for collective efforts of all the stakeholders for development of Jammu City, and said that collective efforts are imperative for harmonious development of an area.

The Commissioner, who was on a day-long tour of the Jammu old city, on the eve of Janamashti, interacted with the representatives of Raghunath Market Association and said with the collective efforts of all the stakeholders we, can achieve the targeted results and it would also go a long way in benefitting all of us.

The Commissioner said that on the eve of Janamashtmi, our only focus is to make functional the lights of the city to give the city an aesthetic look for which the electrical team of Jammu Municipal Corporation is on job.

Discussing the issue with regards to sanitation and parking in the Raghunath market, he urged upon the users to pay the users' charges of sanitation and use the dedicated garbage vehicles for the home waste material. He also got the first-hand appraisal of the construction work of footpath, entry gate and boulevard, being carried out under Jammu Smart City Limited, in Raghunath Market and assured that it would be completed in a time bound manner.

The Commissioner instructed the concerned to conduct anti-encroachment drives to clear footpaths of obstructions and remove unauthorized encroachments, ensuring hassle-free pedestrian movement and enhanced public accessibility.

Among others, Joint Commissioner, Health and Sanitation, Abdul Sattar, Joint Commissioner (W) Firdous Ahmad Qazi, Deputy Commissioner (South), Lal Chand, Health Officer, Dr. Vinod Sharma, officers from Jammu Smart City Limited, Executive Engineers of various wing of JMC besides various other senior officers of JMC accompanied the Commissioner during the tour.