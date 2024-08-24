1 terrorist killed as encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore

back to top
    SRINAGAR, Aug 24: A terrorist was eliminated and warlike stores were recovered in an operation in Baramulla's Sopore area, Army said on Saturday.
    In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, “OP WATARGAM, Sopore #Baramulla. One terrorist eliminated and war-like stores recovered. Operation is continuing.”

