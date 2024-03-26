Search
Capri Global Capital extends partnership with Gujarat Titans for the 2024 Season
Capri Global Capital extends partnership with Gujarat Titans for the 2024 Season

Tawi: Capri Global Capital Ltd, a leading non-banking financial company, today announced an extension of its partnership with Gujarat Titansfor 2024, marking their third year of collaboration.As part of this alliance, the Capri logo will prominently feature on the right chest of the Gujarat Titans' official team jerseys, representing the strong bond between the two entities.Basant Dhawan, Group CMO, Capri Globalstated,”At Capri Global, we recognize the transformative power of in bringing communities together. With its incredible reach of over 500 Mn in , the league is the fastest reach aggregator across media platforms. It helps us drive brand connect with varied audiences across income strata and geographies. This is our 3rd year of association with the Gujrat Titans & we firmly believe that it will further help us drive brand affinity & create meaningful engagement propositions with our existing and potential customers.”Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO – Gujarat Titans said,“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Capri Global into the new IPL season. Capri Global made its IPL debut with the Gujarat Titans and the extension of the association is a testament to the tremendous value added to the brand with our winning performances. We look forward to a long mutually beneficial association with Capri Global.”Gujarat Titans is a professional franchise team based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The team will be captained by Shubman Gill and coached by Ashish Nehra. In 2023, Gujarat Titans achieved over 1 billion views across social media platforms, reaching over 553 million people. Match viewership increased by 20% compared to the previous season.

Sterling Generators, TecnicasReunidas SA sign agreement for developing electrolyzers
