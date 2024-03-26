Sterling Generators, TecnicasReunidas SA sign agreement for developing electrolyzers

Jammu Tawi: Sterling Generators Private Ltd, a part of Sterling and Wilson Private Limited – one of India's leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies announced that it has recently signed an agreement with TecnicasReunidas, S.A. one of the world leaders in engineering and construction in the energy sector. This agreement is for the joint development of a 1 MWe hydrogen electrolyzer, which is planned to be commissioned in the last quarter of 2024 and that would thereafter be scaled upto 10MW. The agreement was inked at the Embassy of Spain in India before a distinguished audience comprising of the Spanish Ambassador, Diplomats and government officials, and senior members from both companies.Hydrogen is a universal, light and highly reactive fuel. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called an Electrolyzer. In this process, an electrical current is used to separate hydrogen from oxygen in water. If the utilized electric current is derived from renewable energy – then hydrogen is produced without emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere (green hydrogen). Electrolysis is therefore a promising option for carbon-free hydrogen production from renewable resources.Mr. Sanjay Jadhav, CEO – Sterling Generators Private Limited, said, “We are confident that as a versatile energy carrier, green hydrogen holds the potential to strengthen India's energy independence, resilience, and innovation, driving the transition towards a cleaner and greener future. This agreement will therefore strengthen India's adoption of green hydrogen as a key component of its ambitious renewable energy targets. It will help transform India's abundant solar and wind resources into a strategic advantage in green hydrogen production.”Mr. Joaquín Pérez de Ayala – Director Energy Transition – TecnicasReunidas SA, added, “We are certain that this agreement will help the Integration of green hydrogen into India's energy landscape, while holding the potential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, such as heavy industry and transport. It will strengthen technical ties and knowledge sharing between India and Spain, while further stimulating innovation, economic development and paving the way for a greener future.”