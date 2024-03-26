NMDC excels at Governance Now 10th PSU Awards

Hyderabad: NMDC, India's largest Iron Ore Producer won five awards at the Governance Now 10th PSU Awards held on 22nd March in New Delhi. The chief guest of the event was Padmashree Dr. Sanjeev Bagai and Smt Nirmal Kaur, IPS, Retd. DGP Jharkhand Police. On behalf of NMDC Shri Satyender Rai, ED (P&A & DT) received the awards. These awards recognise organization's efforts and commitment towards making India a truly digital nation.

For the visionary leadership and futuristic outlook, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) has been honoured with the coveted CMD Leadership Award and Shri Jaya Prakash, GM (Corporate Communication) has been felicitated with the Communication Leader Award.

The National Miner brought home accolades in the categories – CSR Commitment (Overall), Innovation in Mining and HR Excellence (Overall) for its transformational social development initiatives and unwavering commitment towards growth of the iron and steel industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Satyender Rai ED (P&A & DT) said, “It's an honor to be receiving these prestigious awards. These awards recognize our contribution in the development of the sector while boosting our confidence to outperform and deliver exceptional results. At NMDC we pay special emphasis to community engagement while delivering record production and fostering responsible mining.”