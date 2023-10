JAMMU, Oct 4 : Mobile app-based cab services-OLA have started their operations in Jammu.



People can book rides now from the App.



Ola is also providinginitial Discount.



One Local perosn speaking to Cross Town News said , he checked on App for ride from Trikuta Nagar to Raghunath Bazar and the ride was coming for just Rs 137, which is economical considering normal standard of Jammu.