Search
Latest NewsCA Exam Dates Rescheduled In View Of 18th Lok Sabha Polls: ICAI
Latest NewsLead News

CA Exam Dates Rescheduled In View Of 18th Lok Sabha Polls: ICAI

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, Mar 20: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of (ICAI) has rescheduled its exam dates in view of the Lok Sabha elections, according to officials. While the chartered accountant exams will be conducted in the month of May as decided earlier, the dates have been rejigged. According to the revised schedule, the intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on May 3, 5 and 9. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on May 3, 5 and 7. For Group 2, the intermediate course exam will be held on May 11, 15 and 17. Earlier, the exam was planned on May 9, 11 and 13.
For the final exams, the ICAI has announced May 2, 4 and 8 for Group 1 which was earlier scheduled on May 2, 4 and 6. For the Group 2, the exam will be held on May 10, 14 and 16 which was earlier supposed to be conducted on May 8, 10 and 12. The decision to revise the exam timetable was taken after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule of elections for the 18th Lok Sabha in April – June 2024. Polling for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.
”It may further be noted that there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority,” the ICAI said. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
Election Commission Issues Notification For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections
Next article
Discover How to Train Your Brain for Happiness Through Science-Backed Habits
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Election Commission Issues Notification For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 20: The Election Commission of India...

Virat Kohli, the dreamcatcher

Northlines Northlines -
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter and former captain...

Two women, man injured; roof, wall of house collapse as electric motorbike battery explodes in Maharashtra’s Thane

Northlines Northlines -
Thane, Mar 20: Two women and a man were...

Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Mar 20: Two days after the birth of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Discover How to Train Your Brain for Happiness Through Science-Backed Habits

Election Commission Issues Notification For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

A Refreshing Summer Salad That Boosts Immunity With Mango, Sprouts And...