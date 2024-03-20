Search
Election Commission Issues Notification For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections
Election Commission Issues Notification For First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi, Mar 20: The Election Commission of on Wednesday issued the notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be conducted on April 19.
In the notification, the ECI informed that March 28 will be the last date for filing nominations for Bihar and March 27 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and , Lakshadweep and Puducherry.
“March 30 will be the date for scrutiny of nominations for Bihar and March 28 for others,” the notification said.
According to the ECI's notification, April 2 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures for Bihar and March 30 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry;
“June 6, the date before which the election shall be completed in all the above-mentioned parliamentary constituencies,” the notification read.
Elections will be held in 102 Lok Sabha seats in 17 States and Four Union Territories in this phase.
39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, and 6 in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in the first phase.
Along with them, five seats in Uttarakhand, Assam and Maharashtra, four seats in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and one seat in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry will also go to polls on April 19.
The Election Commission on March 16, announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. (Agencies)

