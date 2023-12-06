Budgam dedicates event to Taekwondo heros

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 06: The Taekwondo Association of District Budgam organised a unique event to honour and recall the contributions of heros of Takwondo in Jammu and Kashmir.

The event, Ist FAAVOS Taekwondo Cup involved around 300 trainees of the game from Kashmir Valley to celebrate the contributions of those legendry players and coaches from the game.

The two-day event took place at Indoor Sports Stadium Budgam. Among those remembers for their contributions for the promotion of the game were Farooq Ahmad in Mir (founder of Taekwondo in Kashmir Valley), Master Atul Pangotra (Only international referee and medalist), Syed Ashaq Hussain (founder of Taekwondo in Budgam), Vishal Sharma (Founder of Taekwondo in J&K), Syed Owais Kawser (National medalist of District Budgam) and Mohammad Saad Bhat (Commonwealth medalist).

In the valedictory of the event, Atul Pangotra was chief guest, who presented the overall trophy to Foundation World School. Overall second place went to District Srinagar.