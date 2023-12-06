DC B’pora visits proposed site of Indoor Stadium

New Pavilion set to elevate sports experience in Bandipora: Dr Owais

NL Corresspondent

Bandipora, Dec 06: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad during visit to proposed site for the construction of Indoor Sports Hall at S K Sports Stadium Bandipora, today announced the construction of a state-of-the-art Indoor Stadium and a new Pavilion at the existing Sports Stadium at a cost of 3 crore approximately.

The DC said that the development will not only bolster the local sporting scene but also provide a modern and inclusive space for athletes and spectators alike.

He said that the Indoor Stadium is poised to become a hub for various indoor sports, providing a year-round facility for athletes to hone their skills regardless of weather conditions.

The DC further said that addition of a new Pavilion will not only enhance the aesthetics of the stadium but also offer improved facilities for players, officials, and spectators.

The members of Sports Association Bandipora on the occasion thanked district administration and said that the Indoor Stadium and new Pavilion are significant milestones to promote sports and recreational activities in Bandipora.

They added that these facilities will not only cater to the aspirations of our local athletes but also serve as platforms for hosting regional and national level events.