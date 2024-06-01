back to top
Brief encounter with Terrorists in Poonch, Seach Ops launched

Tawi, May 31: Security forces launched a massive search operation on Friday after a brief exchange of fire with terrorists in Poonch district.

Official sources said that a brief exchange of fire took place on Thursday evening between terrorists and security forces in the Marha Buffliaz area of Poonch district.

“Acting on inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area, a search operation was launched near the Dera-ki-Gali forest belt,” they said.

They added that terrorists hiding in the woods fired upon the security forces, that triggered a brief exchange of fire.

Taking advantage of the darkness and dense forest, the terrorists fled from the spot, adding that “no loss of life or injury was reported while the search operation is in progress.”

