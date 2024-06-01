back to top
BJP expresses confidence of win in Jammu, Udhampur

Tawi, May 31: The BJP held a parliamentary election management committee meeting here on Friday to review its election activities during the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The final phase of in Jammu and concluded with the polling of the Anantnag-Rajouri seat on May 25.

The Udhampur constituency went to polls in the first phase, followed by  Jammu,  Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag.

The BJP contested two Lok Sabha seats Jammu and Udhampur, but it did not field candidates for the remaining three seats.

J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina, who chaired the meeting along party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, discussed and sought detailed reports on the elections from the state incharges of various departments under the BJP state election management committees.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, the party's election-in-charge for  Jammu and Kashmir, also addressed the meeting virtually. Chugh praised the party cadre's dedicated work throughout the elections and said “the incharges and committee members should document their experiences to prepare for the upcoming Assembly and local body elections in  Jammu and Kashmir”.

Raina commended the party cadre for their dedication and professionalism, expressing confidence in a massive win for the party in both contested Parliament seats. “The cadre should be encouraged to further enhance their skills and work with increased vigor in future elections,” Raina said.

Koul interacted with all the incharges, encouraging them to share their experiences and identify areas needing further effort.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

