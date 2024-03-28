Search
IndiaBollywood Actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Shiv Sena
India

Bollywood Actor Govinda returns to politics, joins Shiv Sena

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, Mar 28: actor and former Congress Lok Sabha MP Govinda on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

Govinda had emerged as a “giant killer” in 2004 when, as the Congress candidate, he defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat.

Shinde welcomed the 60-year-old actor into his party, saying he was a popular figure in all sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Govinda, who started his acting career in the 1980s, said after his first stint in from 2004 to 2009, he never felt he would again come back to the same field.

“I am back (in politics) after a 14-year-long ‘vanvas' (exile),” he remarked.

Govinda said he would work in the and field if given a chance.

Mumbai looks more beautiful and developed since Shinde has become CM, he noted.

Previous article
Nissan launches new business plan
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nissan launches new business plan

Northlines Northlines -
Gurgaon: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, today launched The Arc, its...

Google Ireland gets tax relief on Rs 8.6K crore it got from India arm

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent An income tax tribunal held that the amount...

Gold Loans On RBI, Finance Ministry Radar

Northlines Northlines -
agencies A few bad apples should not ruin the brunch,...

Markets end FY24 on buoyant note; Sensex gains 655 points

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended the last...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nissan launches new business plan

Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 in India

IAI launches AeroSpace Services India in New Delhi