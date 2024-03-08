Bobby Deol Shares Rare Photo with Mother Prakash Kaur on Women’s Day, Sunny Deol Reacts

Bobby Deol shared a rare photo with mother Prakash Kaur, actor Dharmendra's wife, on International Women's Day. Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Madhuri Dixit also shared wishes.

Actor Bobby Deol took to social media to share a beautiful picture with mother Prakash Kaur on the occasion of International Women's Day. Bobby's elder brother Sunny Deol also shared wishes with fans on the special day.

In the picture, Bobby, who was recently seen in the film Animal, is seen hugging his mother. He wrote in the caption, “Maa #happywomensday.” Sunny, who had shared Women's Day wishes in his Instagram story, commented with heart emoticons on younger brother's post.