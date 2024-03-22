BJP’s Udhampur candidate files nomination

Jammu Tawi, Mar 21: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) repeated candidate from Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency, Jitendra Singh, on Thursday filed his nomination papers.

Jitendra Singh, who is an MoS in PM Office is contesting for the third time from the Udhampur-Kathua seat. He managed a road show through Kalibari, Kathua, leading up to the nomination venue – Deputy Commissioner Kathua office.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, former BJP-PDP government minister Chaudhary Lal Singh, a two-time MP, has returned to the Congress fold after nearly a decade. Lal Singh, has expressed his intent to contest from the Udhampur seat to give a tough fight.