BJP will extend Central Rule if failed to form Govt in J&K: Omar

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah on Monday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would like nothing more than to extend central rule if they are not in a position to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC leader was reacting to the statement made by the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Abdul Rashid Sheikh popularly known as Engineer Rashid, who during a press conference during the day had said whosoever will get the majority should not form the government until the statehood is restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The man goes to Delhi for 24 hours and comes back to play straight into the hands of the BJP,” Omar posted on X (formerly twitter).

Rashid during the press conference also revealed that he had been to Delhi for two days.

“The BJP would like nothing more than to extend central rule in J&K if they aren't in a position to form a government,” Omar said.