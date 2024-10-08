Absolute challenges for new government in J&K: Farooq

Srinagar, Oct 7: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday said there would be absolute challenges for the new government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq said this while replying to a question from media persons about what would be the challenges for the new government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There are absolute and so many challenges”, Farooq told media persons.

The NC President said that in the last ten years, the state has gone far below what it was before. Those challenges have to be met and that has to be done.

“I hope Delhi is going to be positive about it even if we are opposite to them”, Farooq said and added, “I hope they will realise”.

Jammu and Kashmir is a vital state and crown of India and has two enemies on the borders, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

Asked the like-minded people will join his party in forming the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq said “I hope so..I pray to God..I hope it does happen..and I hope with all these people who want to join us make a strong government, a government which will give people what they want”.

He said, “I am very happy to come together to build a better Jammu and Kashmir. We should shine all over the country”. “I am sure they are reaching out to us. We welcome it and you have seen the Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Ji's statement which is a very welcome step”, he added.

“We all if together can work faster rather than work against each other..that is what we need”, Farooq emphasized.

Asked if there would be horse-trading after the results came out, Farooq said “let them do horse-trading ..who stops them..let them see who they can buy then who has to face the people”.