back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirAbsolute challenges for new government in J&K: Farooq
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Absolute challenges for new government in J&K: Farooq

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 7: Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday said there would be absolute challenges for the new government in and .

    Farooq said this while replying to a question from media persons about what would be the challenges for the new government in Jammu and Kashmir.

    “There are absolute and so many challenges”, Farooq told media persons.

    The NC President said that in the last ten years, the state has gone far below what it was before. Those challenges have to be met and that has to be done.

    “I hope Delhi is going to be positive about it even if we are opposite to them”, Farooq said and added, “I hope they will realise”.

    Jammu and Kashmir is a vital state and crown of and has two enemies on the borders, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said.

    Asked the like-minded people will join his party in forming the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq said “I hope so..I pray to God..I hope it does happen..and I hope with all these people who want to join us make a strong government, a government which will give people what they want”.

    He said, “I am very happy to come together to build a better Jammu and Kashmir. We should shine all over the country”. “I am sure they are reaching out to us. We welcome it and you have seen the Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Ji's statement which is a very welcome step”, he added.

    “We all if together can work faster rather than work against each other..that is what we need”, Farooq emphasized.

     Asked if there would be horse-trading after the results came out, Farooq said “let them do horse-trading ..who stops them..let them see who they can buy then who has to face the people”.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    5 Nominated MLAs to J&K Assembly pivotal for Govt formation
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    5 Nominated MLAs to J&K Assembly pivotal for Govt formation

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 7: Five persons to be nominated by...

    JK Assembly Polls: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

    Northlines Northlines -
    28 counting centres set up across J&K; counting will...

    Reliance Nippon Life Insurance launches new deferred annuity plan, ‘Nishchit Pension’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:  Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, a leading...

    American Eagle launches ‘Live Your Life’ Campaign in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:  American Eagle, the #1 jeans brand for Gen...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 Nominated MLAs to J&K Assembly pivotal for Govt formation

    JK Assembly Polls: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

    Reliance Nippon Life Insurance launches new deferred annuity plan, ‘Nishchit Pension’