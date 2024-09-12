BJP using anti-nationalists to divide voters, something fishy behind Rashid’s release: Omar

Srinagar, Sep 11: National Conference (NC) Vice president and former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been using anti-nationalist forces to divide the voters here.

Omar said that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been claiming that terrorism will revive if NC and Congress will form the government here, but the facts remains that the Jammu where the terrorism was nowhere in sight during his rule, has come alive again.

“The Union Home Minister should compare the figures. Jammu was free from militancy during NC's rule, but the attacks are being reported every day here, which indicates that the terrorism has already resurfaced in Jammu,” he said, adding that the next NC-Congress government will work to eliminate terrorism from Jammu again.

Replying to a query, Omar said that the plans are being formulated by using the anti-nationalist forces to divide the voters.

Meanwhile, Omar described the release of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Engineer Rashid ahead of the upcoming elections as “fishy”, questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party's intentions.

Speaking to reporters in Kupwara, Omar expressed disbelief at the BJP's contradictory stance on releasing political figures for campaigning. He compared Rashid's release to the BJP's earlier criticism of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign-related release.

“When Arvind Kejriwal was allowed to campaign, BJP opposed the move nationwide. But now, they welcome the release of Er Rashid. It's somehow fishy,” Omar said, accusing the BJP of double standards.

He warned the people of Kashmir to avoid splitting votes in the upcoming elections, saying such a move could enable the BJP's “conspiracy” to gain power in the region. “If the people of Kashmir let their votes divide, there are chances BJP's conspiracy may succeed. People need to vote wisely,” he urged.

Reflecting on past elections, Omar expressed regret over the outcome in Baramulla, where Er Rashid was elected. “The people of Baramulla wasted their votes in the Parliamentary elections. Er Rashid was unable to represent them in Parliament as he remains in jail,” he said, referring to the AIP president's limited release for election campaigning.

The former chief minister criticised the decision to release Rashid for just 20 days, claiming it serves only to gather votes. He defended his cooperation with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, praising the former Prime Minister's approach to Jammu and Kashmir.

“I never denied working during Vajpayee's tenure. He talked about Insaniyat, Jumhooriyat and Kashmiriyat, and stood tall without pushing BJP's agenda. We can change friends but not neighbours,” he said.

“Vajpayee Sahab made efforts to open the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road, which was a positive step,” the NC leader added.