BJP nervous of Cong-NC Alliance: Kharge Announces 25 lakh health insurance cover for every citizen, 5 lakh interest free loan under SHG; Fight for the restoration of Statehood for J&K

Srinagar, Sep 11: Stating that BJP was feeling the heat of Congress-National Conference pre-poll alliance in J&K, Indian National Congress president Malikarjun Kharge Wednesday announced four guarantees for the people of J&K—Rs 5 lakh interest free loan for women, Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for every citizen, due representation of OBCs and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Kharge, who was flanked by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (J&KPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra, said: “Let me tell you that BJP has started to feel the heat of National Conference-Congress alliance in J&K. Now BJP is supporting independent candidates to defeat Congress- NC joint candidates.”

Kharge said that BJP tried its best to break the INDIA block but failed. “The party is applying the same tactics in Kashmir by trying to divide the vote bank by supporting independent candidates. The BJP will see how Congress-NC will emerge victorious in the upcoming polls,” he said.

Announcing the four-guarantees, Kharge said if NC-Congress comes to power in J&, women will get interest free loan under Self Help Groups upto Rs 5 lakh, plus every woman will get Rs 3000 financial assistance. “Plus, every citizen will get Rs 25 lakh insurance cover for quality treatment in super speciality hospitals like we had done in Rajasthan. Also, OBCs will be given due representation and rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri Pandits will be implemented,” Kharge said.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Kharge said that BJP government was on crutches. “Chanderbabu Naidu and Nitish Kumar can withdraw support any time. BJP's claims of ab ki baar 400 paar have fallen flat. The party couldn't even cross 240,” Kharge said.

He said BJP doesn't have the same confidence as it had previously. “It was due to the stiff opposition in the parliament, Waqf bill was referred to Joint Selection Committee (JSC),” he said. Earlier, in the day, addressing a gathering at Anantnag, Kharge had claimed that NC-Congress would restore the Statehood of J&K and also the Upper and Lower house of the J&K legislature.