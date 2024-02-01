BJP to showcase achievements to garner votes in J&K: Chugh

Srinagar, Jan 31: BJP National General Secretary & incharge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said that the party will showcase its achievements to garner votes in J&K.

Addressing a meeting in Srinagar to deliberate on the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election, Chugh highlighted the party's commitment to garner votes by showcasing of its achievements, rather than indulging in politics centered around sensitive issues.

He reiterated the BJP's focus on addressing real causes, and opposed to engaging in divisive rhetoric.

Highlighting the developmental initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP leader expressed confidence that these efforts would resonate with the electorate and translate into electoral support.

Chugh also underscored the shift in political discourse following the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370, stating that parties previously leveraging this issue for political gain are now bereft of such a platform.

He remarked on the political landscape in Kashmir, specifically pointing out the dual politics practiced by parties like People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC).

The BJP General Secretary underscored the noticeable transformation in the region, citing the operation of schools, absence of strike calls disrupting daily life, and uninterrupted internet services as evidence of progress.

He highlighted that these improvements are distinct under BJP rule, contrasting with the practices observed during the reign of NC and PDP.

Chugh urged voters to recall the historical context of events such as the utilization of pellet guns, highlighting the need for accountability.