BJP still firm on backing Raj Thackeray’s son in Mahim seat: Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP still wants to throw its weight behind MNS head Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray in Mahim assembly seat, which the ruling Shiv Sena is also contesting.

Efforts will be made to find a solution to this, Fadnavis told reporters here.

The senior BJP leader also said his party would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, but added that there will be friendly fights in some seats in the November 20 state polls.

The Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, has fielded sitting MLA Sada Sarvankar from Mahim, while Mahesh Sawant is the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray from the seat in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray is not a part of the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, but supported the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

Fadnavis said the BJP and CM Shinde had a consensus on supporting MNS candidate Amit Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut, in the Mahim assembly constituency.

“However, leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena argued that if the party does not contest the election, its dedicated voters would shift to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The BJP was ready to support Amit and is still firm on its stand,” he said.

Asked about the solution to this conundrum, Fadnavis said, “When we (leaders of Mahayuti) meet, we will discuss and try to find a solution.”

Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS, which came into existence in 2006 when Raj Thackeray charted his own independent political course.

Fadnavis also maintained that every major political party in the state has been facing the challenge of rebels in the assembly elections.

The BJP would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, Fadnavis said.

There will be friendly fights in some seats, he added.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday alleged he was “backstabbed” by his close colleague and then home minister R R Patil who ordered an open inquiry against him in the alleged multi-crore irrigation scam.

Pawar also claimed a file mentioning Patil's remarks ordering an inquiry was shown to him by Fadnavis after he became chief minister in 2014.

Asked about the NCP leader's comments, Fadnavis said, “It is true that the investigation against Ajit Pawar commenced when the Congress and (then undivided) Nationalist Congress Party were in power. However, I would not say anything on R R Patil's decision as he has passed away; it would be inappropriate.”

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.