Ayodhya Sets Guinness World Records With Over 25 Lakh Diyas Lit, 1,121 People Performing Aarti

Agencies

AYODHYA: Two Guinness World Records — most people performing aarti simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps — were set at the eighth edition of Deepotsav here on Wednesday.

The two records were set in the holy city with over 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) lit together and 1,121 ‘vedacharyas' (teachers of religious texts) performing aarti simultaneously.

Pravin Patel, the adjudicator at Guinness World Records, who visited Ayodhya with Guinness Consultant Nischal Bharot for verification, announced the new records here on Wednesday evening.

“With a total of 1,121, UP Tourism, District administration of Ayodhya and Saryu Aarti Samiti, you are the Guinness World Records title holder for most people performing diya rotations simultaneously. Congratulations!” Patel declared.

On the second record, the Guinness adjudicator said, “With a total of 25,12,585, which translates into just over 25 lakh, UP Tourism, Govt of UP, District Administration of Ayodhya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, you are the new Guinness World Records title holder for the largest display of oil lamps!” Patel said he was “absolutely delighted” to verify not one but two Guinness World Record titles — most people performing aarti simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps.

He said that “most people performing diya rotations (aarti) simultaneously” is a brand new record. “This could not have been set up with just one diya so a minimum target of 250 was set,” he said.

For the largest display of oil lamps, the previous record was 22,23,676.

“While it is important that we have the numbers it is also important that you follow the guidelines. You have met the guidelines for both records,” Patel noted.

Deepostav — a glowing spectacle marked by the lighting of diyas — is being organised in Ayodhya on a day prior to Diwali since 2017 on the banks of the Saryu river that passes through the holy town revered as the birthplace of Lord Ram.