BJP stalled central assistance during 2022 Monsoon disaster: Sukhu
India

BJP stalled central assistance during 2022 Monsoon disaster: Sukhu

By: Northlines

Date:

SHIMLA, Mar 29: Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday accused the state BJP of stalling the central assistance for the monsoon disaster and playing during the “worst-ever” natural calamity.

Sukhu said the state government announced a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore from its resources despite a financial crunch, and rehabilitated more than 25,000 families.

But the Union government did not give any special relief package, which exposed the anti-state stance of the BJP, he said in a statement issued here.

The state government brought a resolution to declare the monsoon tragedy as a disaster, but the BJP opposed it, he said.

Sukhu said that the difference between BJP's words and deeds has come before the people.

The state Minister Chander Kumar said the BJP conspired to topple the government with the power of money but failed.

The entire plot of the BJP was exposed after the party gave tickets to all six Congress rebels, he said.

However, the minister added, the entry of the rebels into the party has stoked a revolt in the BJP.

The BJP recently announced tickets to all six Congress rebels who had voted in favour of its nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls held last month.

The declaration was met with words of dissent from the BJP leaders who had lost to these former Congress MLAs in the 2022 assembly polls.

 

 

Cong says fresh I-T notices of over Rs 1,800 cr slapped on it, left parties get notices too
Engaged in operation to rescue ‘hijacked’ Iranian fishing vessel: Indian Navy
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

