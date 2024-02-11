BJP-RSS Spreading Hatred, While Love Is In India’s DNA, Says Rahul Gandhi

Agencies

Raigarh, Feb 11: The BJP and RSS are spreading hatred while love is in the DNA of this country, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed in Chhattisgarh on Sunday after a two-day break.

Addressing a gathering in Kevdabadi Chowk in Raigarh, Gandhi said his party wants a “Hindustan for the future generation where hatred and violence does not exist”.

“At present, hatred and violence is being spread in every corner of the country. Some say they don't like others on the basis of their language, some say they don't like others on the basis of the states they belong to. Such thoughts will weaken the country,” he said.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are spreading hatred, while love is in the DNA of this country. In this country, people belonging to different faiths and having different thoughts live together peacefully with love,” Gandhi asserted.

He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur so far despite hundreds of people dying and scores of houses getting torched since May last year.

There is civil war underway in the north eastern state and the Union government is not in control, Gandhi claimed.

“When I visited there, those from the Meitei community asked me not to get Kuki security personnel, while Kukis said the same for Meitei personnel,” he said.

Offering toffees to children who clambered onto his multi-utility vehicle, Gandhi asked a girl if she wanted justice or injustice.

Justice, the girl replied and also told Gandhi she wanted a “mohabbat ka Hindustan” as she loves India very much.

Slamming the Agniveer process in which soldiers are recruited in the armed forces for a short term, Gandhi said his party will ensure 1.50 lakh youth get justice.

“All defence contracts are being awarded to (industrialist Gautam) Adani. When I raised this issue in Parliament, my membership was cancelled and I was asked to vacate my official residence. I don't need their house as I live in the hearts of people,” he asserted.

During his address, Gandhi showed a phone to the crowd and said it was manufactured in China, while it was being sold in India by “people like Ambani”.

“The Chinese and Ambani are making money from such phones. I want this phone to be manufactured in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Since the media does not show issues like farmers' deaths, labour problems etc but focusses on weddings of children of Adani and Ambani and World Cup cricket, Gandhi said he decided to embark on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to connect with the people directly.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi offered tribute at Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Gandhi Chowk here and the yatra proceeded to Kharsia assembly constituency in the district.

A huge crowd of Congress leaders and supporters gathered at the square and followed Gandhi, who was in an open vehicle accompanied by state Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state party chief Dipak Baij and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant.

The yatra, a mass outreach programme, had entered Raigarh on Thursday from Odisha and resumed here on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh Congress leaders claimed the yatra will boost the morale of party workers after the Congress suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the BJP in the Assembly elections held in November last year.

The yatra entered the state at Rengarpali check post in Raigarh district on Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Thursday and Gandhi addressed a public meeting there.

It will cover 536 kilometres in Chhattisgarh while passing through Raigarh, Sakti, Korba, Surajpur, Surguja and Balrampur districts before entering Jharkhand on February 14.