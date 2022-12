BJP nominates office-bearers for Doda, Poonch, Pahari Zila

Poonch: The Bharatiya Janata Party Friday nominated office-bearers for Doda, Poonch and Pahari Zila.

Nomination of BJP’s District Office Bearers of District Poonch

Rajesh Kumar, District President, BJP Poonch in consultation with J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul and other senior leaders of party nominated District Office Bearers of District Poonch.

The list is as follows: District Vice Presidents Sardar Paramjeet Singh (Poonch), Jahangir Khan (Khanetar), Sunil Kumar ( Poonch), Madam Samina Azad (Mendhar), Azhar Manhas (Surankote), Bashir Mir (Mandi), Sanjeev Kumar -Fancy (Mendhar), Ravinder Kumar-Bitta (Poonch)

District General Secretaries: Naresh Kumar Sharma (Poonch), Sardar Parvinder Singh-Abhi (Poonch),

District Secretaries: Davinder Kumar Tandon (Mendhar), Abdul Hamid (Mandi), Rajesh Sudan (Poonch), Sardar Paramjeet Singh (Poonch), Sandeep Gupta (Mendhar), Asif Azad (Mendhar), Sachin Khajuria (Dara Dhudiyan)

District Office Secretary/Addl. Office Secretary: Brij Lal Sharma (Poonch), Nisar Ahmed (Alaapir).

District Treasurer/Addl. Treasurer Roshan Lal Sharma (Jhulas), Yashpaul Sharma (Khorinar).

District Social Media Secretary/Addl. Social Media Secretaries Satpal Sharma (Poonch), Yashodan Raina (Poonch), Sunil Kumar (Sunny) Poonch.

District IT Incharge/Addl. IT Inchagre Qamar Ibrahim (Dingla) Wahid Mughal (Shahpur)

District Publicity Secretary/Addl. Publicity Secretary Rashid Manhas (Dingla) Kamal Din ( Kamsar)

District Spokespersons Zulfkar Pathan (Mendhar) Chief Spokesperson, Shashi Luthra (Poonch) Spokesperson, Capt. Ashok Kumar (Poonch) Spokesperson, Neetu Sharma (Mohalla Pandita) Spokesperson, Abdul Hamid Bajar ( Kasba) Spokesperson, Aman Dabur (Jhullas) Spokesperson and Satish Bhargav (Mendhar) Spokesperson

Morcha Presidents, District Poonch Jyoti Bhalla (Poonch) President, BJP Mahila Morcha, District Poonch. Er. Saahil Mir (Poonch)

President, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, District Poonch. Renu Bala (Poonch)

President, BJP SC Morcha, District Poonch. Naresh Pal Verma (Mangnar)

President, BJP OBC Morcha, District Poonch. Mohd. Akbar ( Danna)

President, BJP Kissan Morcha, District Poonch. Mohd Bashir ( Surankote-Lassana)

President, BJP Minority Morcha, District Poonch. Mohd. Bashir Bajran (Ex-Sarpanch-Dingla) President, BJP ST Morcha, District Poonch.

Pahari Zila

Nomination of BJP’s District Office Bearers of Pahari Zila

Darshan Singh Thakkar, District President, BJP, Pahari Zila in consultation with J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul and other senior leaders of party nominated District Office Bearers of District Pahari Zila.

The list is as follows: District Vice Presidents Capt. Om Parkash (Billawar) Sanjeet Sharma (Billawar), Ravinder Billowria (Billawar) Sushma Singh Karyal (BDC-Dhar Mahanpur) Nisha Thakur (Billarar) Sumesh Spolia (Basholi) Er. Jasvinder Singh (Basholi) Moti Ram (Bani)

District General Secretaries Gopal Krishan (Billawar) Sohan Lal (Sonu Gupta-Mahanpur)

District Secretaries Devinder Singh (Basholi) Veer Singh Jamwal (Basholi) Sakshi Khajuria (Duggan, Bani) Kewal Krishan Thakur (Bani) Janab Mushtaq Ahmad (Lohai Malhar, Bani) Sunil Banjlia (Bani) Sushma Jamwal (BDC-Basholi) Kishore Kumar (DDC-Lohai Malhar, Bani)

District Office Secretary/ Addl. Office Secretary Ashish Sharma Vikram Sharma

District Social Media Secretary/ Addl. Social Media Sec. Deep Sharma, Yoginder Singh

District IT Incharge Rajat Spolia

District Media Incharge Tilak Singh Mankotia

District Publicity Secretary/ Addl. Publicity Secretary Rajinder Jaswal, Rajeshwar Singh

District Treasurer/Addl. Treasurer Rajinder Kumar Lal Singh

District Spokespersons Kuldeep Abrol (Chief Spokesperson) Tejinder Singh Goldi, DDC Satish Verma, P.C.Sharma (Plassi)

Morcha Presidents, Pahari Zila Smt. Sulekha Sharma

President, BJP Mahila Morcha, Pahari Zila Sh.Udit Sharma

President, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Pahari Zila Puran Chand ( Retd. Dy. SP)

President, BJP SC Morcha, Pahari Zila Kuldeep Katal

President, BJP OBC Morcha, Pahari Zila Ajit Singh

President, BJP Kissan Morcha, Pahari Zila Janab Mohd Yaseen

President, BJP Minority Morcha, Pahari Zila Pardeep Kumar

President, BJP ST Morcha, Pahari Zila

District Doda

Nomination of BJP’s District Office Bearers of Doda

Vijay Mohan Thakur, District President, Doda District in consultation with J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul and other senior leaders of party nominated District Office Bearers of District Poonch.

The list is as follows: District Vice Presidents Babu Ram Sharma (Jodhpur), Ramneek Manhas (Bhaderwah), Daljeet Gupta (Bhalla) Javed Zargar (Gandoh) Bachan Kumar Sharma (Ghatt) Munish Kumar Bhagat (BDC-Khalini) Vimal Manhas (Prem Nagar) Sonia Rao (Chilli Pingal)

District General Secretaries Sanjay Saraf (Bhaderwah) Rakesh Sharma (Doda)

District Secretaries Mohinder Singh (Bhalessa) Hakam Singh (Jodhpur