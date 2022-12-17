Five months on, JKSET candidates waiting for results

Jammu Tawi/Srinagar, Dec 16 : After five months, candidates who appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir State Eligibility Test (JKSET) are waiting for results.

Several candidates told that delay in declaring results is taking the toll of their mental health while authorities pay no heed in this regard.

“Due to unknown reasons, the candidates have to wait for results that show non-seriousness of the administration towards education,” said Junaid Ahmad, a JKSET candidate told.

Normally, he said results were declared a month after exams but this time about five months have passed but there is news about results.

“First exams were delayed and now results are being delayed and it is taking the toll on mental health of candidates,” said Asif Hussain, another candidate.

He said that merit secured in the JKSET are helping candidates to avail scholarships but due to the delay in declaration of the results, the candidates of unable to avail any scholarship as of now. It makes candidates eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor in the colleges and universities in the union territory along with facilitating admission in research.

On the contrary, NET was held in October and results were declared in the first week of November while SET being a state level exam is taking so much time.

They requested concerned authorities to look into the matter at an earliest and declare results so that candidates can avail the scholarship and other benefits.

Meanwhile an official said that the results got delayed due to some changes in University Grants Commission (UGC) and assured that results will be declared very soon.