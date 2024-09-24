BJP has spread ‘epidemic of unemployment’, ruining lives of youth in Haryana: Priyanka

Agencies

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged the BJP has spread such an “epidemic of unemployment” that the lives of youths are being ruined in Haryana.

She asserted that when her party's government is formed in the state, concrete measures will be taken to stop migration and prevent families from being destroyed.

Priyanka Gandhi said it is the Congress' resolve that it will work to remove the despair prevailing among youths and take Haryana on the path of progress.

“In Haryana, the BJP has spread such an epidemic of unemployment that the lives of promising youths are being ruined,” she said in a post in Hindi on X.

“There are a total of 4.5 lakh government posts in the state, out of which 1.8 lakh posts are vacant. The BJP has done grave injustice to the youth of Haryana by snatching away all their hopes for the future,” Priyanka Gandhi alleged.

The AICC general secretary said as soon as the Congress government is formed, 2 lakh permanent jobs will be provided in the state.

“Along with this, concrete measures will be taken to stop migration and destruction of families. It is our resolve that we will work to remove the despair prevailing among the youth and take Haryana on the path of progress,” she said.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.