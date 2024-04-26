back to top
India
India

BJP alleges over 3k files pending with Delhi CM, ministers; AAP says ‘baseless lies’

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Delhi BJP on Friday slammed Kejriwal government alleging it is “least concerned with governance” as more than 3,000 files related to important work were pending with different ministers as well as the chief minister for many years, a charge rejected by AAP as “baseless lies”.

“The Kejriwal government is not meant for administration and governance but publicity and corruption, which is evident by 3,060 files lying pending, gathering dust at its different departments. Also, there are 420 files related to important work that are pending at the level of the chief minister,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged in a press conference.

Showing copies of purported official documents, Sachdeva claimed the files stuck up at the chief minister's level were related to ‘Garib Sanjivini Ayushman Yojna', enhancing powers of Delhi Lokayukta, Delhi Water Policy file pending for seven years, development of unauthorised colonies, construction of STPs for Yamuna cleaning, among others.

“The pending files show that this government is least concerned about work and more interested in publicity and corruption. Still, they claim to be serving Delhi,” charged the Delhi BJP president.

AAP's Delhi unit secretary Reena Gupta hit back in a statement saying the BJP has “resorted to baseless lies” and the documents shown in its press conference were “sham”.

“All the sham documents that the BJP has presented, are their mere concocted lies. Shamelessly, the BJP has tried to misguide Delhiites by presenting the files in which the work has already been completed,” she charged.

Secretary of Delhi BJP Harish Khurana alleged that the AAP government as well leaders of the ruling party were used to alleging that they were not being allowed to work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor. But they sat over important files for many years, he said.

He claimed the file related to land acquisition for setting up a university in Delhi was lying pending since February 2016.

Gupta held Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the bureaucracy responsible for any work that was delayed, claiming the bureaucracy was not adhering to the Supreme Court-mandated triple chain of accountability in the matter of services.

No immediate reaction was available from Delhi LG's office over the AAP leader's charges.

“The Delhi government ministers have been constantly demanding actions from the LG against the officers concerned, but the LG hasn't taken action. So if any work of Delhiites is being hindered, its solely because of the LG,” she charged.

LS polls: Kerala records 70.22 per cent turnout
Modi, Nadda polarising election, they are afraid BJP losing polls: Cong
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

