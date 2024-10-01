back to top
Search
    IndiaBirla Estates sells residential properties worth Rs 600 crore in Bengaluru
    India

    Birla Estates sells residential properties worth Rs 600 crore in Bengaluru

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    New Delhi: Realty firm Birla Estates has sold properties worth about Rs 600 crore in its new housing project in Bengaluru.

    Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (formerly Century Textiles and Industries Ltd) said in a regulatory filing, “Birla Trimaya Phase II – The Park, has sold almost 95 per cent of its inventory within 24 hours of its launch achieving an approximate booking value of about Rs 600 crore.”

    In the first phase of this project, the company had sold properties worth about Rs 500 crore.

    “Overall, the cumulative booking value achieved till date is about Rs 1,100 crore and the project is anticipated to generate a revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore across the entire 52 acre development,” it added.

    The project is located at Shettigere Road, Devanahalli, Bengaluru North.

    The company is headquartered in Mumbai and currently has regional offices in NCR, Bengaluru and Pune. It has a well-established commercial portfolio with 2 grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai with around 6 lakh square feet of leasable area.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    SEBI calls for tax breaks on municipal bonds
    Next article
    Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via IPO

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Solar module maker Vikram Solar on Tuesday...

    Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the...

    SEBI calls for tax breaks on municipal bonds

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Capital markets regulator SEBI is expected to...

    ClayCo Cosmetics raises USD 2 mn from Unilever Ventures

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Skincare startup ClayCo Cosmetics on Tuesday said...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NYKS’s Hindi Diwas Pakhwada concludes

    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via...

    Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA