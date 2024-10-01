back to top
Search
    IndiaAir India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA
    India

    Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    AGENCIES

    NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday said the merger of AIX Connect with Air Express has been completed that sets a new benchmark for future airline consolidation in the country.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the requisite regulatory approval for the merger.

    “Effective October 1, 2024, all aircraft of AIX Connect have been transferred seamlessly onto the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of AIX, ensuring that airline operations of the combined entity continue without disruption to ensure a safe and smooth passenger experience,” DGCA said in a release.

    The airlines are part of the Tata Group.

    The watchdog said it will closely monitor post-merger operations to ensure ongoing compliance with all regulatory conditions, safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the continued safety of air operations in India.

    “Our rigorous review ensures that this merger serves the public interest by fostering safe air operations while enhancing the overall travel experience for consumers.

    “The insights gained from this experience will prove valuable for the upcoming merger of Air India and Vistara, which is currently in progress,” DGCA chief Vikram Dev Dutt said.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Birla Estates sells residential properties worth Rs 600 crore in Bengaluru
    Next article
    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via IPO
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via IPO

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Solar module maker Vikram Solar on Tuesday...

    Birla Estates sells residential properties worth Rs 600 crore in Bengaluru

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Realty firm Birla Estates has sold...

    SEBI calls for tax breaks on municipal bonds

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Capital markets regulator SEBI is expected to...

    ClayCo Cosmetics raises USD 2 mn from Unilever Ventures

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Skincare startup ClayCo Cosmetics on Tuesday said...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NYKS’s Hindi Diwas Pakhwada concludes

    Vikram Solar files draft papers to raise Rs 1,500 crore via...

    Birla Estates sells residential properties worth Rs 600 crore in Bengaluru