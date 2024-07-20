Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for future is not who we are as Americans’

Washington, Jul 20: US President Joe Biden has said that he would continue his campaign for reelection and take on rival Donald Trump, as he deals with the fallout from his Covid-19 diagnosis and growing calls from Democrats for him to quit the race.



Biden, who tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago, is in isolation at his Delaware residence, where he is expected to spend the rest of the week.

“Donald Trump's dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box,” Biden, 81, said in a statement issued by his campaign on Friday, a day after Trump, 78, formally accepted his party's presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms and create opportunity for everyone,” he said.

The president also criticised Trump's Thursday night keynote speech at the Republican National Convention.



“For over 90 minutes, he focused on his own grievances, with no plan to unite us and no plan to make life better for working people,” said the president referring to Trump's speech.

“He avoided mentioning his Project 2025 agenda, but still proudly flaunted the worst of MAGA (Make America Great Again) extremism,” Biden said.



Americans know exactly where he wants to take this country, Biden said.



The Biden-Harris campaign alleged that despite promising a call for unity and toned-down rhetoric, Trump's speech was a 90-minute reel of his greatest hits: focused entirely on himself, lashing out at his enemies, laying out his grievances, and riling up his base with inflammatory extremism.



“Trump is still the same twice-impeached, 34-time convicted felon consumed by revenge and hellbent on seeking retribution in a second term. He did not turn a new leaf; he did not usher in a new era of civility; and he certainly did not change course,” the campaign said.



Biden has been sidelined since Wednesday when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 moments before delivering remarks in Las Vegas. He abruptly cut his trip short and flew to his beach home.



Democrats remain split on whether Biden can beat Trump in November and on Friday at least 10 Democrats joined the chorus calling on Biden to resign.

