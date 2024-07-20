back to top
Search
    Latest NewsBiden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump's dark vision for future...
    Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for future is not who we are as Americans’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Washington, Jul 20: US President Joe Biden has said that he would continue his campaign for reelection and take on rival Donald Trump, as he deals with the fallout from his Covid-19 diagnosis and growing calls from Democrats for him to quit the race.

    Biden, who tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago, is in isolation at his Delaware residence, where he is expected to spend the rest of the week.

    “Donald Trump's dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box,” Biden, 81, said in a statement issued by his campaign on Friday, a day after Trump, 78, formally accepted his party's presidential nomination at the Republican Convention in Milwaukee.

    “I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms and create opportunity for everyone,” he said.

    The president also criticised Trump's Thursday night keynote speech at the Republican National Convention.

    “For over 90 minutes, he focused on his own grievances, with no plan to unite us and no plan to make life better for working people,” said the president referring to Trump's speech.

    “He avoided mentioning his Project 2025 agenda, but still proudly flaunted the worst of MAGA (Make America Great Again) extremism,” Biden said.

    Americans know exactly where he wants to take this country, Biden said.

    The Biden-Harris campaign alleged that despite promising a call for unity and toned-down rhetoric, Trump's speech was a 90-minute reel of his greatest hits: focused entirely on himself, lashing out at his enemies, laying out his grievances, and riling up his base with inflammatory extremism.

    “Trump is still the same twice-impeached, 34-time convicted felon consumed by revenge and hellbent on seeking retribution in a second term. He did not turn a new leaf; he did not usher in a new era of civility; and he certainly did not change course,” the campaign said.

    Biden has been sidelined since Wednesday when he was diagnosed with Covid-19 moments before delivering remarks in Las Vegas. He abruptly cut his trip short and flew to his beach home.

    Democrats remain split on whether Biden can beat Trump in November and on Friday at least 10 Democrats joined the chorus calling on Biden to resign.

    Previous article
    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day after Microsoft outage hit flights
    Next article
    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: Donald Trump has pledged to end...

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day after Microsoft outage hit flights

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 20: After Microsoft outage grounded flights,...

    Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy: India

    Northlines Northlines -
    United Nations, Jul 20: India has called for shunning...

    India, Bhutan review cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership

    Northlines Northlines -
    Thimphu, Jul 20: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr...

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day...

    Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy:...