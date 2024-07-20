back to top
Search
    IndiaAirline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day after...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Airline systems across airports working normally, says Civil Aviation Ministry day after Microsoft outage hit flights

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 20: After Microsoft outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media houses off air globally in a massive disruption on Friday, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that airline systems across airports have been working normally since 3 am Saturday.

    The Ministry said that all issues including backlogs are expected to be resolved by noon today.

    “Since 3 am in the night Airline systems across airports have started working normally. Flight operations are going on smoothly now. There is a backlog because of disruptions yesterday, and it is getting cleared gradually. By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved”, a Civil Aviation Ministry communique posted on X by Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said.

    The Microsoft outage on Friday threw life out of gears in airports across the country and led to widespread cancellation of flights.

    “We are constantly monitoring the operations in our airports and also with the airlines ensuring travel readjustment and refunds are taken care of. We thank you for your patience”, the Civil Aviation Ministry update said.

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike on Friday said that the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack. It said the problem occurred when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

    In , airport and airline operations were crippled across all states, leading to widespread cancellation of flights. IndiGo, which has the largest share of domestic passenger traffic, alone cancelled 287 flights.

    In addition to this, hundreds of flights were delayed by a considerable time across airlines' networks due to the outage, which reportedly started from 10.40 am.

    Previous article
    Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy: India
    Next article
    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for future is not who we are as Americans’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: Donald Trump has pledged to end...

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for future is not who we are as Americans’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Jul 20: US President Joe Biden has said...

    Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy: India

    Northlines Northlines -
    United Nations, Jul 20: India has called for shunning...

    India, Bhutan review cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership

    Northlines Northlines -
    Thimphu, Jul 20: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Donald Trump pledges to end Ukraine-Russia war during call with Volodymyr...

    Biden vows to fight on, says Donald ‘Trump’s dark vision for...

    Certain countries are using terrorism as an instrument of state policy:...