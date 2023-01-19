“Bharat Jodo Yatra” carrying the baggage of “Tukde-Tukde” Gang

BY CHANAKYA

CHARAN DAS – TIKRI

Finally the “walkathon” of Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to enter J&K in Thursday (tomorrow). Anyone keeping track of the so-called

“Bharat Jodo Yatra” from the day it commenced from Kerala will find it very deeply dividing. It has placed the known ideological

lefties, the haters of Indian ethos, tradition & culture, the celebrated pathological Modi-haters on one side of the dividing line.

It also has amongst it those who were at the verge of implementing Musharraf’s four point plan in J&K, providing a back door

entry to Pakistan into the ever exclaimed inalienable Indian territory of J&K. That the plan came a cropper was because of the

providential intervention that neither Rahul Gandhi became the Prime Minister of India nor could Musharraf retain his position

as the President of Pakistan during those decisive times.

The entourage also includes those who unashamedly profess openly that the best course to buy peace in Kashmir is to buy

those, who equally unashamedly are already on the payrolls of Pakistan, never mind if the cost is higher than what the

Pakistanis are paying them. In their heydays they considered it prudent to fly a mildly sick hardcore separatist on a chartered

plane to Delhi for treatment while allowing an injured senior police officer to fend for himself in Srinagar after he was targeted

by the terrorists. The one time “king of Indian Intelligence” also brought out a book to time with the “BJY” of the prince of the

most entitled family of the country to sow seeds of distrust within the current political dispensation by softly cooing about the

present National Security Advisor. Such people are not called to account in our country for their misdeeds & generally go scot-

free. Only time “the king” met his match was at a book launch event (the book was co-authored by him with the former ISI Chief

of Pakistan) when the journalist Aarti Tickoo Singh cornered him with hard questions about his role as IB Chief in Kashmir

when terrorism erupted there in 1989. Visibly annoyed he was left looking for cover to defend him. Even the former ISI chief

sitting by his side could not provide him a fig leaf to cover him as IB chief.

Some of the other members who made guest appearances in “BJY” have been the known faces of the old order viz the

former Governor of RBI & actor Kamal Hassan. The former Governor is “famous” for the spiralling rise of Non-Performing

Assets (NPAs) during his tenure at the RBI & ever-greening of loans advanced to defaulters. Kamal Hassan attained notoriety

when he said that Chola Emperors of the south were non-Hindus thus inadvertently flaunting his biases.

The motley crowd of others making their presence felt in the “BJY” of Rahul Gandhi include Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya

Kumar, Medha Patekar, Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait, Pooja Bhatt & the like. The philosophy of life & the ideology these

people pursue is very well known to all Indians & as such their presence in the “walkathon” of Rahul Gandhi is very much on

expected lines. It is also very well known that such people are sore with the present dispensation in the country because of the

loss of their access to the corridors of power & obviously have no other place to go. The presence of the members of “tukde-

tukde” gang, the “aandolan-jeevis,” the “Urban Naxals” & the like in itself is an indication of what to expect from this crowd.

In his claimed search for “love & unity” in the country through the medium of “Yatra” Rahul Gandhi had no qualms about

meeting the rabble-rouser & anti-Hindu Paster George Ponnaiah in Kerala. He remained a mute spectator when the Pastor told

him that the “Hindu deities are unreal & imaginary.” The Pastor infamously had said in an earlier meeting in Kanyakumari that

“Bharat Matta is dirty & can cause scabies”. Unsurprisingly, the Pastor too is on the side of the “prince”.

The underlying design of the organisers of the so called “Yatra” become all the more clearer when you watch the ever

vitriolic Arfa Khannum Sherwani showcasing the life of the “prince” on this journey & picks up from the recent presser of Rahul

Gandhi to call him a “Tapasvi.” Looks like that she has been tasked to create “Tapasvi Rahul Gandhi” out of the Rahul that he

is.

But then, who can forget the advice of Arfa Khannum Sherwani to the CAA protesters where she very cleverly called for

“keeping the agitation secular till the time their final goal” was achieved. She did not leave anyone guessing about what the final

goal she was referring to. She said that the slogans should remain secular “till the time the religious slogans of Islam” become

acceptable to the psyche of the Indian population. And, by the way, she found a “Tapasvi” in Rahul Gandhi travelling in a

luxurious “caravan saloon” but not an Auliya – why so.

In the interregnum Rahul Gandhi was at his confusing best. Lately, he has devised the art of confusing the nation, straight

faced, when he finds himself cornered. He referred to Arjun’s precision when he shot his arrow through an eye of a fish

spinning overhead on a pole. He claimed that Arjun was a “Tapasvi” as he had no motive in displaying his talent, completely

whitewashing the essence of Mahabharat. Arjun had in fact been participating in the “Swayamvar” of princess Draupadi in Vyas

Maharishi’s epic.

Dramatising his “illogical reasoning” further he asked the journalists if the Pandavas would have implemented GST or

demonetisation & whether the multimillionaire of the time stood by them, forgetting that Shri Krishna, “Sarva Kala Sampooran”

Godhead, stood with them for the “Dharma”. By saying so, Rahul Gandhi stood on judgement of “Dharma” of the present

dispensation in the country, forgetting that he is a mere human & can’t judge when it comes to matters of “Dharma”. “Dharma”

is subtle & sublime & it can’t be judged by us – humans – including Rahul Gandhi.

The icing on the cake, so to say, in the presser was Rahul Gandhi’s declaration that he was “not Rahul Gandhi” & he had

“taken Rahul Gandhi out of his head” & Rahul was “in fact dead”. He said that Rahul Gandhi was now only in the “head of BJP”

or the journalists & he didn’t care whether they eulogised him or considered him a crap.

Now it’s this Rahul Gandhi who is slated to enter J&K leading his “Yatra”. The one; “who is” & “who is not” at the same time.

Hopefully he will remember, while crossing Lakhanpur into J&K that his great grandfather had bequeathed a system of

“permit” for entering J&K. He will also remember that Dr Shayma Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life at the hands of Sheikh

Abdullah, the trusted friend of Pt Nehru, for complete integration of J&K with the Indian Nation. Hopefully he will also remember

that the vast stretches of J&K (totalling approximately 1,23,000 sq km) are with Pakistan & China since the period 1947 – 1962,

leaving only 1,01,500 sq km with India, as a result of the politics, policies & follies of his great grandfather.

It was JL Nehru who made it a prestige point to get the temporary article 370 incorporated into the Indian constitution

claiming that it was incumbent upon the secular India to give special status to a Muslim majority state; notwithstanding the fact

that a Muslim majority state had already been ceded by INC by way of Pakistan in 1947. The result was that the already

ambitious Kashmir based politicians milked the special status of J&K to the hilt, played on the religious feelings of the gullible

poor people & used it to cause a perpetual gulf between the people of J&K & rest of the country.

It is interesting to see that those very political dispensations of Kashmir that were responsible for creating disorder in J&K in

particular by their doublespeak & the country & the Indian subcontinent in general are joining hands with “Tapasvi” Rahul

Gandhi during his “Yatra” in J&K. These elements encouraged fissiparous tendencies in J&K & ensured that it always remained

on the boil through organs like Plebiscite Front & Al-Fateh & at other times by flaunting documents like “Self-Rule” &

“Autonomy” since 1947. The same people look for intervention by Pakistan & China to “settling the issue of J&K” & when

confronted, start crying like a child in front of TV cameras!! They have no qualms about shouting “Jai Hind” in public spaces in

Delhi & other parts of the country but tell a reporter in Kashmiri to “stuff the National Flag in his home” when he asked one of

the “tall leaders” of Kashmir about his comments on “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign of the PM. They also have no problem with

telling the separatists openly that they should continue “with their armed struggle against India” & that they will stand by them at

all costs, come what may.

They are the same people who encouraged Kashmiri youth to “get trained across the border & pick up arms against India

but not get caught by (Governor) Jagmohan’s forces” who are now gaga about the “Yatra”. They were all praise for the

terrorists killed but uttered no word about the security forces who got martyred defending the Nation as well as protecting them

& their families, extended families & friends personally. They had no problem about the poor Kashmiris getting killed because of

the turmoil unleashed by them while their own kith & kin enjoyed their lives in Europe, US or Dubai as well as Mumbai,

Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata or Gurugram.

While the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” may not have much impact on the polity of the nation but one thing is for sure that Rahul

Gandhi will be remembered for the company he is keeping in this “Yatra”. The “Yatra” has sprung a sharper ideological divide in

the country.

On one side of the divide you have the Nationalists who are striving for prosperity of the Nation while maintaining continuity

with its rich culture & tradition. India requires no lesson from any one on Plurality which is embedded in Indian ethos & culture.

On the other hand you have Congressites, dipped deep in leftist ideology who are supping with the likes of “tukde-tukde” gang.

JKites please watch out…!