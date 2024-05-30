back to top
Backstreet Boys Deliver Nostalgic Performance at Ambani Heir’s Pre-Wedding Cruise Festivities

The Ambanis are hosting yet another lavish celebration, this time it's aboard a luxury cruise traveling through Europe. And it seems they pulled out all the stops for too, with 1990's boy band Backstreet Boys delivering an unexpected performance that has left fans in a frenzy online.

capturing the iconic group singing their popular hits ‘Backstreet's Back' and ‘I Want It That Way' have emerged from the cruise festivities for the upcoming marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Attendees like Shah Rukh Khan could be seen thoroughly enjoying the nostalgia-filled moment.

Fans on social media were shocked and delighted in equal measure to see the Backstreet Boys reunite for this exclusive gig. Comments like “BACKSTREET BOYS? I can't believe it!” and “My teenage self is losing it right now” filled the posts. The performance came just after the announcement of a documentary focusing on allegations against member Nick Carter.

Some jokingly hoped the Ambanis could now work their powers of persuasion and get One Direction to follow in Backstreet Boys' footsteps with a reunion gig of their own. With the star power and budgets involved, who knows what's possible!

Besides the surprise act, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and Akon have also entertained guests at previous celebrations for the couple in March. Pitbull and Shakira are rumored for more appearances during the cruise festivities leading up to the big July wedding.

Needless to say, Anant and Radhika are sparing no expense in showering their loved ones with lavish entertainment amid truly breathtaking global locations. Fans can't wait to see what other surprises the wealthy family has in store!

